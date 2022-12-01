DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — An Amber Alert has been deactivated after a kidnapped baby and his mother were located, along with their alleged abductor.

Massachusetts State Police say 23-year-old Hannah Benson and her 6-month-old son Grayson are now being evaluated. They were found at an address in Fall River with 21-year-old Jeremias Cabral, who was taken into custody.

The Amber Alert was issued Thursday afternoon after Cabral allegedly took the child from a Dartmouth home at knifepoint, according to police. It’s believed Hannah then jumped into Cabral’s car before he drove off with the baby.

Police said Cabral is Benson’s ex-boyfriend, but it’s unclear if he’s the father of the child.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.