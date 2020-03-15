All Mass. schools to close for 3 weeks, gatherings limited to 25, restaurants take-out only

BOSTON (WPRI) — Gov. Charlie Baker announced at a news conference Sunday night that all Massachusetts public and private schools will close beginning on Tuesday, March 17 and continuing to April 6.

Baker stressed that this is not the time for more play dates, and that students and their families, as well as school staff should stay home as much as possible.

“If everybody treats this as a three-week summer vacation early, that’s not going to help us with respect to the issue we’re trying to deal with here which is to reduce community spread and transmission,” the governor added.

Right now, the state is not ordering the closure of childcare programs, but strongly urged that providers strictly observe guidelines provided by health officials.

The governor also prohibited gatherings of 25 people or more, down from his previous recommendation of 250 people. He said this includes fitness centers, movie theaters, churches and any other places people might gather.

“Our administration is taking these rapid steps to protect the health and safety of our residents to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Baker said.

All of the state’s restaurants and bars have also been ordered to move to take-out only service and continue to practice social distancing, which means keeping six feet of space between people. That order is also effective Tuesday, March 17 and will remain in effect until April 17.

The governor said all Massachusetts insurers are being required to cover telehealth services related to COVID-19 testing and treatment.

“This allows people to avoid physically going anywhere should they need to consult a medical professional,” Baker said.

The administration has also directed hospitals to postpone scheduled elective surgeries. Nursing homes will be prohibited from allowing visitors and hospitals must screen visitors and restrict visitation.

