PENSACOLA, Fla. (WPRI) — Military officials are responding to an active shooter situation at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

Pensacola Police confirmed that information to our affiliate WKRG, saying they are also on scene assisting.

Both gates of NASP are currently secured due to reports of an active shooter. More information will be provided as it becomes available. — NAS Pensacola (@NASPCOLA) December 6, 2019

Right now, there’s no word on injuries.

