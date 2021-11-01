‘A very abnormal event’: Pawtucket firefighters respond to at least 5 fires within minutes

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after firefighters in Pawtucket responded to several fires that broke out in the same area of the city early Monday morning.

Crews responding to a structure fire on Sabin Street around 2:45 a.m. found flames on the side of the building and was possibly extending to the interior, according to Battalion Chief Dave Cairrao.

Within a matter of minutes, firefighters were then called to Broadway for a fire that started next to a building. Crews also say in the same area, they found a rental box truck that started smoking.

A short distance away on East Street, crews received a call for a fire at East Street Liquors and then another fire at Rick’s Liquors located at Broadway and Tingley Street.

“It’s a very abnormal event, I can’t speak about how if they’re related or they’re not related, that’s why the BCI and Fire Marshal’s offices are here, but it is certainly an abnormal event to have, the amount of fires, all exterior, and all in such a short period of time,” Cairrao said.

Most of the damage from the fires were confined to the outside of the buildings, Cairrao said.

The scene on Sabin Street and at Rick’s Liquors were the only two that had significant damage.

No injuries were reported and the State Fire Marshal is on scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.