5-year-old pulled from water unresponsive in South Kingstown

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A five-year-old child was pulled from the water unresponsive at the beach behind 1175 Succotash Road in South Kingstown Sunday afternoon, according to police.

South Kingstown police and EMS responded to the scene at 4:48 p.m.

The child was taken by ambulance to South County Hospital.

Their condition is not available at this time.

Police said they have been in contact with the child’s family and are investigating the incident.

No further information is being released.