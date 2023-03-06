PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway into what caused five cars to catch fire behind a transmission repair shop Monday afternoon.

Firefighters rushed to Robin Auto Transmission off Reservoir Avenue just before 4 p.m. for reports of several cars on fire in the back lot, according to Providence Battalion Fire Chief Edward Dwyer.

Here’s what’s left of multiple vehicles that caught fire at Robin Auto Transmissions in Providence



Battalion Chief Ed Dwyer said no one was injured but the owner was shaken up — he attempted to put out the flames w/ multiple fire extinguishers. Cause under investigation. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/lAzFdmfnak — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) March 6, 2023

Dwyer said a “large amount” of brush near the lot was on fire. It’s unclear at this time whether the fire started inside one of the cards or in the brush.

No injuries were reported, though Dwyer said the business over was treated for “chest pains” after attempting to put the fire out himself with several extinguishers.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.