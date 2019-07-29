4 dead including gunman, 15 injured at California festival

GILROY, Calif. (KRON/WPRI) — A shooting at a food festival 80 miles south of San Francisco on Sunday has left four people dead, including a 6-year-old boy and the alleged gunman, and 15 others wounded.

It happened at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, known for cooking competitions, live music, and garlic specialties.

The gunman was shot and killed by police, according to Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee. Police were still actively looking for a possible second individual who may have been involved.

The shooter was able to gain access to the festival at Christmas Hill Park in Gilroy by cutting through the fence.

Police first received reports of shooting on the north side of the festival about 5:41 p.m.

Officers were in the area and engaged the suspect in less than a minute.

Chief Smithee said the shooter had some type of rifle.

Eyewitnesses said gunfire started near a performance stage, with bullets flying near the musical act as people ran for cover. Some eyewitnesses estimated they heard 30 shots fired.

At least eight people have been hospitalized. A spokeswoman at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, Joy Alexiou, said the hospital had received two victims from the shooting and expects three more.

At Stanford Medical Center, spokeswoman Julie Greicius said they had two patients there being treated, but she had no details on their injuries or conditions.

Police have set up a center for reuniting families at the campus of nearby Gavilan College.

The festival is a nationally known three-day event that attracts thousands of garlic lovers. Sunday was the final day of the festival.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Twitter, “This is nothing short of horrific,” and said that his office was monitoring the situation closely.

This is nothing short of horrific. Tonight, CA stands with the Gilroy community. My office is monitoring the situation closely. Grateful for the law enforcement’s efforts and their continued work as this situation develops. https://t.co/GrtHjtCEz7 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 29, 2019