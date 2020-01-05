3 Americans killed in extremist attack on Kenya military base

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The U.S. military says that Al-Shabab extremists overran a key military base used by U.S. counterterror forces in Kenya, killing three American Department of Defense personnel and destroying several U.S. aircraft and vehicles before they were repelled.

The attack on the Manda Bay Airfield on Sunday was the al-Qaida-linked group’s first attack against U.S. forces in the East African country.

The Somalia-based al-Shabab, which is linked to al-Qaida, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Kenyan military said that five attackers were killed. Al-Shabab said the attack has nothing to do with the Middle East crisis.

Kenya is a key base for fighting al-Shabab, one of the world’s most resilient extremist groups.