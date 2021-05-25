2nd man arrested on firearms charges in Fall River double homicide

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Detectives arrested a second suspect in last week’s deadly shooting in Fall River, but charges directly related to the double homicide have not yet been filed.

Dana Mazyck, 21, of Fall River, faces firearms charges in connection with the May 18 shooting in the area of Griffin Park, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Police said three people were struck by gunfire around 4:30 p.m. Miguel Sanjurjo, 14, and Jovaughn Antonio Mills, 29, were both pronounced dead at the hospital while a 19-year-old man is expected to recover.

Mazyck is charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building, carrying an illegal firearm, and carrying a loaded illegal firearm. The DA’s office said he briefly appeared in Fall River District Court on Tuesday and was ordered held without bail, pending the results of a dangerousness hearing scheduled for next week.

The first suspect, 18-year-old Jeremy Holmes of Fall River, was arrested Friday in Burlington and charged with carrying a loaded illegal firearm and unlawful possession of a large-capacity firearm. He was arraigned Monday and ordered held without bail, pending a dangerousness hearing on Thursday.