COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people were rushed to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Coventry on Sunday night.

It happened around 9:00 p.m. in the area of Route 117 and Gillespie Court.

The two vehicles involved appeared to have heavy front-end damage and the roadway was blocked off to traffic.

Police on the scene said a man and a woman were transported to area hospitals. The man is said to have critical injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.