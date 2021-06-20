2 men shot, killed overnight in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two men were shot and killed overnight in Providence, according to Major David Lapatin.

Police say there was an after party on Cheshire Street early this morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., a fight broke out outside of a home on the street.

Two men, believed to be in their late to mid 20’s, were shot.

They were taken to Rhode Island Hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

Commander Thomas Verdi said this is the 9th and 10th homicides in the city this year.

Right now, no one has been arrested and the shooting is still under investigation.

This is a Breaking News story and will be updated online and on 12 News at 6:30 when more information when it becomes available.