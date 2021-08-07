2 men killed after early morning shooting in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after two men were shot and killed early Saturday morning.

Around 2 a.m., police were called to the area of Broad and West Friendship Streets for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found one man who was shot a killed.

Another man who was shot was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, but later died.

Police are only identifying the victims as a 29 and 27-year-old from Boston.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call police.

This is the city’s 14th and 15th homicide of the year.

Overnight last Sunday, police responded to four incidents in just a few hours, in what Major David Lapatin called “a bad night” in the city.

Miya Brophy-Baermann, 24 was standing in the street near Roger Williams Green talking to a friend when she was shot and killed by people driving by in a car.

Five people were shot and taken to the hospital after and taken to the hospital after an altercation broke out behind a complex off of Reservoir Avenue.

There were also two separate stabbings that police were called out to.