WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are on the scene of a head-on crash in Warwick.

The crash occurred on Main Avenue around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Police tell 12 News both drivers, one of whom was seriously injured, were transported to the hospital.

A significant portion of the roadway has been blocked off to traffic as police investigate and work to clear the scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.