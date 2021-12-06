2 hospitalized following New Bedford triple-decker fire

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a fire broke out in New Bedford early Monday morning.

Crews responding to Hemlock Street just before 5 a.m. found heavy fire coming from the second floor of the three-story home, according to Acting Fire Chief Scott Kruger.

When firefighters made their way inside, they found one resident on the second floor. Kruger says the man was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in serious condition.

Another resident was also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation but is expected to be OK, Kruger added.

Five families — eight adults and four children — have been displaced and the American Red Cross has responded to help them with basic needs.

The Fire Marshal is on scene investigating the cause.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates as we learn more.