2 charged in deadly Pawtucket shooting

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police say they’ve made two arrests in connection with a homicide last month.

On May 15, Leonardo Tavares, 20, was found inside a vehicle on Randall Street suffering from several gunshot wounds, according to police.

He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Saturday, Jahcolin Rodrigues, 20, of Providence, and Todd Alicea, 30, of Pawtucket, were arrested and charged with the homicide.

Alicea was arraigned Monday and held without bail, police said, while Rodrigues is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

