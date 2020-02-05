Live Now
Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg pays a visit to Rhode Island
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

2 arrested after car crashes through barricade at Kansas City Chiefs parade

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WPRI) — Kansas City police say two people are in custody following a pursuit Wednesday morning along the route of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade.

The vehicle broke through the parade barrier near Union Station at 20th and Pershing Road around 8:15 a.m., according to police.

Police say they deployed stop sticks, which the vehicle hit before proceeding down the route and heading toward the crowd. Officers then stopped the vehicle with what they call a ‘PIT maneuver.’

No injuries have been reported.

Police found no weapons inside the vehicle and said there were no indications of terrorist activity.

The motive is unclear at this time. Police said the driver is under investigation for impairment.

The route is now secure, according to police, and the parade is expected to resume at 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com