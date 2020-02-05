2 arrested after car crashes through barricade at Kansas City Chiefs parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WPRI) — Kansas City police say two people are in custody following a pursuit Wednesday morning along the route of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade.

The vehicle broke through the parade barrier near Union Station at 20th and Pershing Road around 8:15 a.m., according to police.

Police say they deployed stop sticks, which the vehicle hit before proceeding down the route and heading toward the crowd. Officers then stopped the vehicle with what they call a ‘PIT maneuver.’

No injuries have been reported.

Police found no weapons inside the vehicle and said there were no indications of terrorist activity.

The motive is unclear at this time. Police said the driver is under investigation for impairment.

The route is now secure, according to police, and the parade is expected to resume at 11:30 a.m.