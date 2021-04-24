1 dead in crash involving motorcycle and pickup truck in Westerly

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — One person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Westerly on Saturday night.

It happened just after seven o’clock at the intersection of Shore Road and Langworthy Road.

Police said the passengers of the motorcycle, a man and a woman, were transported to area hospitals with serious life-threatening injuries.

The man was later pronounced dead at Westerly Hospital and the woman required a medical flight to the trauma center at Rhode Island Hospital. Her immediate condition is unknown.

The operator of the pickup truck was not injured, according to police.

The accident remains under investigation.

