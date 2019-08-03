Police source: 18 killed, multiple injured in El Paso Walmart shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —

UPDATE: 1:46 p.m. — KTSM can confirm through a law enforcement source that this photo is of the shooter as they entered the Walmart show at Cielo Vista this morning around 10 a.m.

UPDATE 1:37 p.m. — El Paso Police say a call for an active shooter came in at 10a.m. this morning at Walmart at Cielo Vista and then additional reports came in of a possible shooter at adjacent Cielo Vista Mall. Police say one person in custody and a second person is detained. Police do not believe any suspect is outstanding.

El Paso Police confirm multiple fatalities, but cannot say immediately how many. A police source tells KTSM that 18 people were killed.

UPDATE: 1:06 p.m. – An officers on the scene tell KTSM that 18 people are dead at the scene. An updated number of injured has not been given by EPPD. We are waiting to confirm from an El Paso Police spokesperson.

UPDATE: 12:53 p.m. El Paso Police say anyone looking to reunite with loved ones who may have been inside the Walmart or Cielo Vista Mall are asked to gather at MacArthur Intermediate School located 8101 Whitus Dr.

A KTSM photographer confirms that Bassett Place Mall was also being evacuated as a precaution.

UPDATE: 12:46 p.m. El Paso Mayor Dee Margo confirms to KTSM that there are multiple fatalities involved in today’s shooting at Walmart.

Margo says that three suspects believed to be involved were taken into custody. El Paso Police are expected to give a press conference within the hour.

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m. KTSM can confirm that 18 people were shot inside the Walmart. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

El Paso Police and multiple other law enforcement agencies are responding to a shooting at the Walmart an active shooter situation.

Active Shooting Stay away from Cielo Vista Mall Area. Scene is Still Active. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

Video from inside JCPenney at Cielo Vista Mall as they prep customers for possible evacuation.