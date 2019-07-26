Brady puts on his coaching hat for day 2 of training camp

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — New England Patriots QB Tom Brady didn’t practice on the second day of the team’s training camp—but that doesn’t mean he didn’t participate.

It was a planned day off for the 41-year-old Brady. After going through his normal stretching and throwing routine, he served as an assistant coach of sorts and even shagged balls while his backups took reps.

Tom Brady, team guy. Even on off days shagging balls for the equipment crew while Hoyer, Stidham take reps. @wpri12 #Patriots #NENation pic.twitter.com/rKPJKnrqNl — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) July 26, 2019

Brady is throwing the football but not going through full drills. @wpri12 #NENation pic.twitter.com/bAKwikk5B5 — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) July 26, 2019

Brady after practice pic.twitter.com/T3Wl4CFCCJ — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) July 26, 2019

Brady is expected to practice Saturday as the team wears full pads for the first time this camp.

Eyewitness Sports will have more live coverage from Foxboro tonight on Eyewitness News starting live at 5.