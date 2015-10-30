Boo-tiful tradition puts Meeting Street costumes on parade

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Though Halloween is tomorrow, Meeting Street in Providence is already being haunted.

Ghosts and goblins joined students and teachers in showing off their Halloween costumes at the school’s annual costume parade Friday morning.

Vampires, bees, princesses, angels, witches, even Elliot and E.T. joined the parade to show off costumes.

Everyone has a different favorite part of the tradition. “I like dressing up and getting candy,” said 4th grader Nereida Perez. 12th grader Joey Spitznagle said he likes passing out candy to the little kids.

“It’s fun and it’s scary,” said 4th grader Jacob Fernandez.

Those passing out candy to the trick-or-treaters included Eyewitness News anchors Shannon Hegy (costumed as a member of Hogwarts School’s Gryffindor house from the Harry Potter series), Kelly Sullivan (as a Patriots fan), Mike Montecalvo (as a Patriots fan), and chief meteorologist Tony Petrarca (as a meteorologist).

Others joining in the festivities included Paws from the Pawtucket Red Sox, NiRoPe from Cardi’s Furniture (Ni as Batman, Ro as Superman and Pe as the Green Lantern).

One group of faculty became “The Breakfast Club,” dressing up as FrankenBerry, the Boo-Berry ghost, Count Chocula, Sugar Bear, Tony the Tiger, the Trix rabbit, and Toucan Sam.

There was also a pair of social butterflies — covered in #hashtags and @Twitter handles and other social smartphone app logos, with feelers and butterfly wings.