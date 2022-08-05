CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Starting now through Sept. 5, BJ’s Wholesale Club members are able to save 50 cents per gallon of gas when they purchase $100 worth of qualifying items.
Some of the items include:
- Poland Spring, 40 pk.
- Kraft Mac & Cheese, 18 pk.
- Honey Nut Cheerios, 55 oz.
- Bounty Paper Towels, 12 pk.
- Berkley Jensen Bath Tissue, 24 pk.
- Vitamin Water, 20 pk.
- Wellsley Farms Coconut Water, 12 pk.
- Puffs Tissues, 16 pk.
- Tide Laundry Detergent, 208 oz.
- Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, 5 pk.
To become a BJ’s Wholesale Club member, visit BJs.com and fill out their application. Memberships start at $55 a year.