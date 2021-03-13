Bike group working with Tiverton property owner to open space to ATV’s, dirt bikes

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A local bike group is responding to the continued crackdown of dirt bikes and ATV’s in the Providence area.

This week alone — Providence police seized more than a dozen illegal ATV’s and dirt bikes and arrested at least seven people.

Mayor Jorge Elorza said the city is now looking at ways to hold what he calls the enablers responsible, including gas stations, illegal vehicle sellers and mass ride organizations.

But the motorbike community group Bike Lives Matter R.I. told 12 News, the solution is simple.

“Let’s find them a place to ride. Opening up parking lots in the inner city, Collier Park, Washington Park there’s a bunch of parks out there that they could utilize that are not being utilized,” Jeremy Costa said.

Raymond Johnson owns a 170-acre industrial site in Tiverton that boasts an off-roading track. He is now working with Bike Lives Matter to open his property to the public to give people a safe space to ride off city streets.

“A place where kids can go and have fun and not be brutalized or criminalized,” Raymond Johnson said.

“Allow the state to see the opportunities they’ve missed for so many years,” Costa said.

Mayor Jorge Elorza said the problem has no easy solution and the city’s main focus does not include a biker friendly space.

“That’s something we are open to exploring and we will continue that conversation but the immediate threat is the public safety danger that they are posing to our residents and that’s what we are focused on,” Elorza said.

Bike Lives Matter said they hope to work with the town of Tiverton and the state in the coming months to put together a private partnership to get the track open to the public.