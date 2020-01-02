‘Big Game Bound’ Thursday at 1 PM: Breaking down wild card weekend

Click here to watch ‘Big Game Bound’ Thursday at 1 p.m.

(NEXSTAR) — The NFL’s regular season has come to an end and now the fun begins.

On this week’s episode of “Big Game Bound,” which streams exclusively on Nexstar Nation websites starting at 1 p.m. ET, we’re previewing the four games in the NFL Wild Card Round: Buffalo at Houston and Tennessee at New England in the AFC, and Minnesota at New Orleans and Seattle at Philadelphia in the NFC.

NFL analyst Ty Hallock joins us to break down some of the big matchups. Calling on our correspondents, Cory Curtis explains why the Titans could be a handful for the struggling Patriots and Josh Reed checks in from Buffalo to discuss the Bills-Texans game.

