Live Now
CBS News coverage of the impeachment trial

Big Game Bound at 1 pm: Kicking off a big week in Miami

News
Posted: / Updated:

Can’t see the player? Click here

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — We’re kicking off a big week in Miami as the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for Super Bowl LIV.

Monday on Big Game Bound, hosts Jack Doles and J.B. Biunno will be joined by Jarrett Payton, son of Hall of Famer Walter Payton, and former players Lofa Tatupu and Eric Hipple. They’ll preview Sunday’s matchup and break down the keys to the game.

They will also discuss the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the life of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter.

Watch Big Game Bound at 1 p.m. on WPRI.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
doleslogo

Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game in Miami!


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds



Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com