Big Game Bound at 1 pm: Hall of Famer Barry Sanders

Can’t see the video player? Click here »

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Big Game Bound is live in Miami as the 49ers and Chiefs get closer to Sunday night’s Super Bowl showdown.

On Tuesday’s show, hosts Jack Doles, Jarrett Payton and J.B. Biunno will be joined by NFL Hall of Famer Barry Sanders, as well as Dave Hunt of NFL Auctions and former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Randy Grimes.

Also, in today’s “Team Focus,” they will take a look at the Cleveland Browns and their potential future. You can watch Big Game Bound at 1 p.m. on WPRI.com.