CBS News coverage of the impeachment trial
Big Game Bound at 1 pm: 4-time Super Bowl champ breaks down 49ers/Chiefs

Big Game Coverage on WPRI.com

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — We’re just days away from the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs hitting the gridiron. Our Big Game Bound crew continues to bring you all the excitement from Radio Row in Miami.

On Friday’s show, hosts Jack Doles, Chris Hagan, and J.B. Biunno will be joined by four-time Super Bowl champion Bill Romanowski. Romanowski will break down the two defenses and their keys to winning the game.

Watch Big Game Bound at 1 p.m. on WPRI.com.

Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game in Miami!


