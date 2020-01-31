Big Game Bound at 1 pm: 4-time Super Bowl champ breaks down 49ers/Chiefs

Can’t see the video player? Go here »

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — We’re just days away from the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs hitting the gridiron. Our Big Game Bound crew continues to bring you all the excitement from Radio Row in Miami.

On Friday’s show, hosts Jack Doles, Chris Hagan, and J.B. Biunno will be joined by four-time Super Bowl champion Bill Romanowski. Romanowski will break down the two defenses and their keys to winning the game.

Watch Big Game Bound at 1 p.m. on WPRI.com.