PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Bay View softball won its third straight elimination game on Wednesday night at Rhode Island College, 4-1 over Pilgrim, to advance to the state championship game.

Highlights from the game are in the video above.

Now, the Bengals must beat La Salle twice to win the state championship. Game 1 is set for Saturday at Noon at Rhode Island College. If it’s needed, Game 2 is slated for the following day at the same time.