Batwoman stops in Providence ahead of CW series premiere

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Batwoman visited Providence Saturday to promote her new series that premieres tonight on the CW Providence.

The masked vigilante hopes to pick up where Batman left off, protecting Gotham City against criminals of all kinds. Oh, she’s also his cousin.

After washing out of a military school, Kate Kane (that’s her real name, but don’t tell anyone) came home to Gotham to find that her father, who runs a private security company that’s trying to help the cops keep order, has been personally targeted by the insane gang leader Alice. That’s where Batwoman comes in.

Our sources have not confirmed if this adorable puppy is Batwoman’s sidekick or co-star.

But before she got to that, she stopped by the CW Providence tent on Canal Street Saturday evening before Flames of Hope to meet some fans and hand out some goodies.

Batwoman premieres tonight at 8 p.m. on the CW Providence.