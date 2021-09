Courtesy of the Barrington Police Department

BARRINGTON, R.I (WPRI) — The Barrington Police Department announced on social media the passing of a 27-year veteran, Sergeant Gino Caputo.

According to the department, Caputo died on Saturday surrounded by his family after a 5-week battle with COVID-19.

Funeral arrangements will be known at a later time.

The department asks residents to keep Sgt. Caputo’s family in their thoughts.