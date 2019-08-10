Barrington wins New England regional, now heads to Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

BRISTOL, Conn. (WPRI) — Barrington Little League gets revenge against the team from Goffstown, New Hampshire beating them 6-4. They are now headed to Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the Little League World Series.

Goffstown got on the board first, after pitcher Owen Pfeffer gave up an RBI single in the bottom of the first inning, making it 1-0.

Barrington tied the score in the top of the third when Pfeffer, helping out his own cause, beat out a hit to the short stop for an infield single, scoring James Caldarella from third. However, Barrington left runners at second and third as the next two batters struck out ending the inning.

Goffstown came right back in the bottom half of the third. They had runners on first and third base, and attempted a delayed steal with the runner on first. While Pferrer was trying to chase that runner down, the player on third base took off for home and was able to beat the throw to the plate, giving them the lead 2-1.

WATCH: Final out as Brrington LL punches its ticket to the Little League World Series. Dream summer continues for the boys.



Rhode Island stand up! @RI_Barrington @bps_ri @BarringtonPD @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/wVwIUlLudM — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) August 10, 2019

In the bottom of the fourth, Chase Watts used his speed and was able to beat out a short blooper to the second baseman on a very close call. He then was able to get to second on a wild pitch, to third on a fielder’s choice hit by Alex Anderson, then scored on another passed ball.

Later in the inning with the bases loaded, Lucas Tanous hit one past the diving shortstop, scoring Will DiGiacomo and giving Barrington the lead 3-2. Pfeffer then helps himself out some more when he hit a blooper over the second baseman’s head, scoring Matthew Fede and Cullen Crain, giving Barrington a 5-2 lead.

A bizarre play in the bottom of the fifth inning, when Mason Crain seemed to catch a pop out at second base, but dropped during the transfer from the ball from his glove to when he went to throw it, caused a delay as the umpires took several minutes to review they play. In the end, two players for Goffstown were called out, but one run did score, making it 5-3.

Christopher Promades drove in another in the top of the sixth, giving Barrington a 6-3 lead.

New Hampshire added one in the bottom of the sixth, but it wasn’t enough as Barrington won 6-4 and moves on to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Barrington becomes the fifth Rhode Island team in the last six years to advance to Williamsport for the Little League World Series, joining Cumberland (2014), Cranston West (2015), Warwick North (2016) and Coventry (2018).

They will now play the Southeast Region winner, Loudoun South Little League from Virginia, in the Little League World Series Tournament. That game will be Thursday, August 15 at 3 p.m.