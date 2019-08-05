Barrington Little League prepares to take field in regionals

Breaking News
BRISTOL, Conn. (WPRI) — After a big send-off over the weekend, the boys from Barrington are getting ready to play their first game in the New England Little League Regional Tournament.

Barrington is set to play Vermont-Connecticut Valley North Little League at 7 p.m.

It’s the first time in 44 years the town has represented Rhode Island in the tournament which determines which New England team will play in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

You can follow Monday night’s game on GameChanger or watch it on ESPN+

Eyewitness News will be in Bristol to cover the team throughout the tournament.

