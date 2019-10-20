Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Ban on single-use plastic bags taking effect in Providence

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Plastic bag ban heads to Elorza's desk following Earth Day passage

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A ban on single-use plastic bags in the city of Providence is going into effect.

The city says the ordinance takes effect on Tuesday. It prohibits retailers form offering single-use plastic bags at checkout counters, unless they can prove a qualifying exemption.

The ordinance allows for reusable bags and recyclable paper bags. Bags used to transport produce, laundry bags, dry-cleaning bags and bags used to contain or wrap frozen foods, meat or fish are exempt.

Retailers in violation will be issued a warning and can be fined for subsequent offenses. The city plans to use any revenue collected for outreach about recycling and waste.

The Rhode Island Senate passed a bill in June to ban single-use plastic bags at checkout counters statewide, but the effort stalled in the House.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com