Auchincloss, Hall clash in only TV debate for Kennedy’s US House seat

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Democrat Jake Auchincloss and Republican Julie Hall met Friday for their only televised debate in the race to succeed Congressman Joe Kennedy representing a swath of Southeastern Massachusetts on Capitol Hill.

The 4th Congressional District — which stretches from northern Fall River through the Attleboros and Taunton up to Newton and Brookline — has been represented by Kennedy since 2012, but he made an unsuccessful bid for U.S. Senate rather than run for re-election.

Auchincloss, a Newton city councilor, won a crowded Democratic primary for the nomination to replace Kennedy. Hall is a former Attleboro city councilor. Both served in the armed forces, Auchincloss in the U.S. Marine Corps and Hall in the U.S. Air Force.

During Friday’s debate, which airs Sunday as a special edition of Newsmakers on WPRI 12, the pair sparred over a coronavirus vaccine, the U.S. Supreme Court, President Trump’s record and more.

Target 12 investigator and debate moderator Tim White recaps the debate in the above video.