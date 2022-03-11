PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Four Rhode Island landlords who own properties in which children with lead poisoning live have been sued by the state for alleged noncompliance with state lead poisoning prevention laws.

The attorney general’s office said Friday that significant lead hazards were found at all four sites in Providence.

The lawsuits seek court orders to remediate lead hazards, provide alternative housing during remediation, and penalties of up to $5,000 per day the landlords remain in noncompliance.

Authorities say the landlords failed to remediate lead violations identified by the state Department of Health, even after receiving two 30-day notices of violation.