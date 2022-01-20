At-home STEM experiments for families

Dr. Stephanie Ryan, Founder of Let’s Learn About Science, stresses the importance of STEM and shares a fun experiment for the kids.

Blizzard in a Glass:

Materials

Washable White Paint

WaterBaby OilGlitter (Optional)



Alka-Seltzer or Citric Acid tablets

Directions:

Pour some of the washable white paint into a small cup of water and stir it. It should look milky white. Fill a taller clear glass with baby oil so that there are about 4 inches or so from the top. Then, pour the paint water into the taller glass. You will see two layers. Add glitter on top of the baby oil (optional). Then, drop a small piece of the Alka-Seltzer tablet into the tall glass and observe.



Baking Soda Molds

You can use any silicon mold you want- I used a snowflake one for winter. Pour baking soda into a bowl. Then add small amounts of water until you’ve made a paste. Then add food coloring if you’d like. Put that mixture into the silicon mold and freeze it. After it is frozen, pop it out of the mold and you can have your child dropper/pour vinegar on it to watch it react!