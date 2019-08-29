Colorado couple fights off mother bear and cub who broke into home for a snack

PINE, Colo. (AP) – Authorities say a Colorado man was attacked by a hungry mother bear who got into his home, but he managed to escape serious harm.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a black bear and her cub entered the home Monday night in Pine in the foothills about 46 miles southwest of Denver and began eating bread.

According to a Colorado Parks and Wildlife news release, Jon Johnson, 71, was watching television with his wife George Field in their home around 8:30 p.m. Monday when he heard noises coming from upstairs.

The man tried to fight off the bear and was engaged in what was described as a boxing match.

The man’s wife rushed upstairs, grabbed a baseball bat and began swinging like an MLB player, striking the bear multiple times until it retreated with its cub.

After the attack, the couple contacted authorities and Johnson was evaluated at the scene for a number of lacerations to his face, chest, arms he sustained during the attack.

According to officials, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers searched the area until approximately midnight. The search resumed at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A dog team from the USDA Wildlife Services arrived to assist in the effort to find the bear and around 6 a.m. Tuesday located a bear in the area.

Officials said the bear was euthanized shortly before 7 a.m. around 900 yards from the home where the attack occurred. However, the cub has not been located as wildlife officers continue monitoring the area.

