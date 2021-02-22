As eligibility for vaccine appointments expands in RI, adults 65+ hitting roadblocks in scheduling

CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Another big day for the vaccine rollout in Rhode Island, but newly eligible adults are reporting issues when trying to book an appointment.

Early Monday, just a handful of open appointments were listed for Monday and Tuesday at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center, one of the state-run mass vaccination sites. However, there was nowhere on the website, launched last week, to physically book an appointment.

12 News reached out to the R.I. Department of Health, who said it was looking into the booking issue early Monday morning.

Below is a screenshot of what the website reads:

Early Monday, VaccinateRI.org website did not have a feature to book appointments, and did not reflect adults 65 and older were newly eligible yet.

The website also had conflicting information on who was eligible for the vaccine appointments, listing that while “adults/seniors” were in the groups served at each clinic, additional information said the clinic was for adults 75 and older that live, work or go to school in Rhode Island.

The R.I. Department of Health said it would have an announcement later Monday morning about changing the eligibility criteria to adults 65 and older.

Also starting Monday, adults 65 and older became eligible to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments at select CVS and Walgreens locations in Rhode Island.

Early Monday morning, the CVS website stated appointments at all of its locations offering the vaccine were fully booked. Walgreens also showed no availability for “the next two days.”

