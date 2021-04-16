Aquidneck Island hidden shells spreading joy in the community

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – If you find yourself in Middletown this summer you might be lucky enough to find a little “hidden treasure” of sorts.

Sheri Arbige and her son Jaxon starting a game of hide and seek using seashells.

The Aquidneck shells colorfully hand-painted shells bringing uplifting messages of hope.

The shells placed around town at beaches, playgrounds, sidewalks and stores are stirring up a lot of attention.

Recently Sheri says local businesses are reaching out to her asking for a painted shell with their business’ name on it and a message offering a free item to whoever finds the shell and posts it on social media.

Sheri tells 12 News that the idea came from a friend and after word got out about it, it has recently taken off.