Anonymous Donation Brings Residents & Staff Great Joy

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – For residents in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, the lack of social interaction recently has been hard, but a surprise donation to one facility is a firm reminder they are not forgotten.

An anonymous donor recently reaching out to Brentwood by the Bay in Warwick.

Activity Director, Alyssa Guertin says, “They just wanted to give back somehow. They know that they are in here without their families. They just wanted to give them something special to make them smile.”

The donors, the family of a resident who passed away last year, taking individual requests for each of the 60 residents.

“Some residents wanted salted peanuts, some wanted jelly beans, body lotion, one asked for dental floss. That was cute, adorable. Chocolates was the big one,” said Guertin.

After sitting for 24 hours to disinfect, the personalized gifts were passed out, filling hearts and tummies.

“Lots of smiles, just feeling special, very grateful. Of course, they want to know who the donors are.. Just a lot of smiles. A lot of talking and sharing and just an all around good feeling,” stated Guertin.

The goodies were a joyful surprise after a rough couple of months.

Guertin saying, “They miss their families. They miss their loved ones and its been a lot of holidays they miss not being with their families. That was a little bit harder on the residents…not being able to hug someone they love.”

In addition, staff members received gift cards thanking them for their hard work.

“They are awesome. They are generous and kind and loving like their mother, very special.”

The family who made the donation, calling all the staff members their hereos saying this was something small they could do after everything they did for their mom.

