Annual Meeting Street Telethon to happen Saturday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The annual Meeting Street Telethon is set to kick off on Saturday.

The nationally recognized school provides services to thousands of children each year — a thousand on the Massachusetts campus and 3,000 here in Rhode Island.

Jacob, a third grader, summed up everything that is wonderful about the school when he said “I love Meeting Street.”

“It’s a fun school, its not only just for kids not with disabilities, but it’s for kids with disabilities,” he said,

The school is known for helping children with multiple and severe challenges, but it also teaches a number of students without any kind of disability.

Margaret Knowlton, the head of the school, says that focus is on individualizing the students. “There’s a lot of individualized instruction, there’s a lot of small group instruction because everyone in our school knows every child which is pretty unique.”

Parents describe the school as diverse and think it provides great opportunities for their children.

There are 94 children in the K-5 Grace School, 1/3 of which have special needs.

First grader Jolie said that she has learned a lot from her disabled classmates. “I learned stuff from them so like when I put pictures up, even if they can’t talk, they look at the picture. Sometimes they touch it with their hands,” she said.

And that is the magic behind Meeting Street — touching hands and changing hearts.

The 39th Annual Meeting Street Telethon will take place on Saturday night from 7 until 11. You can watch the event live on WPRI 12 and live streaming here on WPRI.com.