Alumni Make Special Delivery to Johnston High School Class of 2020

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – While planning their own 20 year class reunion, a group of high school friends reach out to this year’s graduating class with a special delivery.

It’s a memory Melissa Duarte, now Melissa Waterman, remembers vividly.

“I remember clearly 20 years ago walking across the stage getting my diploma. I was class president my senior year. I remember the nerves of doing a speech and being amongst my friends and I said we should do something for our class,” she said.

The coronavirus throwing a wrench in their 20 year class reunion plans.

“Let’s see what the fall would bring maybe we could do something with restrictions. I wasn’t sure what was going to happen with our reunion,” said Waterman.

So, she stirred up support online for this year’s graduates.

She continued, “I said, ‘Would anyone want to donate and we could maybe pool our money and buy them a little something?’ We raised about $1,400 dollars. We got a lot of participation…10 dollars, 20 dollars..some people gave very generously.”

The group putting in hours of work.

“We do have a lot of people helping. I have been doing deliveries every night. My husband has been involved…pack the kids up in the car and we just jump in the car and go house to house,” Waterman said.

The group hand delivered”goodie bags” to over 200 Johnston High School graduates.

“It’s been really fun to deliver the gifts. We worked with their class advisor to get a class list and we’ve been dropping off door to door with our masks and it’s been cool to see how gracious these seniors are,” she said.

Perhaps, the most memorable, a 2020 graduate who’s mother graduated with Melissa in 2000. She sadly passed away a few years later.

That young lady received a special bag.

“What a coincidental thing that her mom graduated with us and here she is graduating. So, I wrote a little note to her saying, “Your mom would be very proud and this is just a little reminder that your mom is still with you.”

The group is still planning a 20th class reunion and Melissa tells me they are hopeful to make plans sometime later this year.

