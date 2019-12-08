Alleged wrong way driver arrested for suspicion of DUI, causing crash

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A Charlestown man was arrested and charged with suspicion of DUI after allegedly driving the wrong way down the road and causing a crash.

Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, police were called to Route 1 near Post Road for a report of a head on crash.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two vehicles that were heavily damaged and another with minor damage in the southbound lane.

During the investigation, eyewitnesses told police that one of the drivers, identified as David Kahn, 52, of Charlestown, was going the wrong way on Route 1 when the crash happened. Officers also believed that Kahn appeared to be intoxicated.

Both Kahn and the driver of the other heavily damaged vehicle were taken to South County Hospital for their injuries.

Kahn was then arrested for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. He is charged with driving so as to endanger resulting in physical injury, driving under the influence of liquor and or drugs and refusal to submit to a chemical test

The crash is being investigated by the South Kingstown Police Motor Vehicle Crash Reconstruction Unit and Detectives.