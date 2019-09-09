Aerial mosquito spraying underway in Rhode Island

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Aerial mosquito spraying took place over several Rhode Island communities Sunday night.

It’s the latest step being taken by the state in an effort to prevent the spread of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

“It’s a rather extraordinary step, it hasn’t happened since 1996, to kill mosquitoes that are flying around,” DEM’s Chief of Agriculture Ken Ayars said.

Zone 4: Including parts of #Westerly, #Hopkinton, and #Charlestown and Zone 3 (NRI communities) if needed, is planned for 9/9. Chapman Swamp is where EEE has been most commonly found in recent decades, 2 recent EEE+ mosquito samples tested, RI’s only EEE horse case. (More) — RI Dept. of Health (@RIHEALTH) September 9, 2019

Eyewitness News was in Quonset as the plane took off to treat several areas labled “critical risk.” This included Central Falls, West Warwick and Northern Rhode Island.

DEM said it decided to split spraying into two days and plans to treat Westerly on Monday night.

So far this year, EEE has been detected four times in Rhode Island, and there has been one detection of West Nile Virus in Tiverton.

A West Warwick resident became the first person since 2010 to contract EEE in Rhode Island.

That diagnoses came just a week after a Fairhaven, Massachusetts woman died after contracting EEE.

DEM’s Facts on Mosquito Spraying

DEM says the spray being used to combat the spread is of no risk to humans.

Laura McGowan, a spokesperson for Clarke, the contractor for the operation, touched more on safety.

“We have a very fine mist of product called Anval 1010, and when I say very fine mist, the droplets are so small that several fit on the head of a pin,” she said. “They are designed to interact with a mosquito’s biology. And we use such a small amount that a shot glass amount treats a football field.”

“So this is a product that has been used for almost 30 years, it’s also been used in many mosquito control operations around the country and it’s also the product that’s been used in Massachusetts for their aerial applications this year,” she said.