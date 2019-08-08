Addicted to social media? Help could be on the way

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — Spending too much time on social media?

One senator has proposed a law that would limit your Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram time to 30 minutes a day. Users who want more time on social media would have to opt out of the limits each month.

Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley has introduced the Social Media Addiction Reduction Technology, or SMART Act — that would also ban “addictive” social media features like autoplay and infinite scrolling.

Hawley defended his bill at the Young America’s Foundation. He says the big technology companies profit off of user’s addiction to their platforms and need to be held accountable.

“If a product is free, you’re the one being sold,” said Hawley. “They are taking your data. They are taking your information, without your consent or knowledge.”

But Steve Delbianco with Net Choice says it’s not the government’s job to change that, saying:

“I think there is plenty of evidence that people know how to manage their online time in a way, without inviting the government into micromanaging everything they do on the internet.”

So far, Hawley’s bill lacks support from any other senators.