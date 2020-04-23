ACI inmate and 7 staff members test positive for COVID-19

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — One inmate and seven Adult Correctional Institutions staff members, including six correctional officers, have tested positive for COVID-19.

R.I. Department of Corrections spokesperson J.R. Ventura confirmed there is a female inmate with the disease, and she is now in a “negative pressure” isolation unit that uses a separate ventilation system from the rest of the facility.

“The isolation rooms are specially designated to keep them and any possible contagion away from the general population and they are very safe,” Ventura said.

The correctional officers and other staff member who tested positive for the disease are on paid leave, but Ventura said he could not comment on their conditions.

Ventura also said, “we do not have a decisive answer” about how the inmate contracted the virus.

According to R.I. Brotherhood of Correctional Officers (RIBCO) President Richard Ferruccio, the officers are not in serious condition, but one who is asymptomatic “has an underlying condtion.”

“That is obviously a concern and we’re watching that closely,” Ferruccio said.

Ferruccio emphasized the union is frustrated that the Department of Corrections has not provided N95 masks for the officers. (That type of mask includes a filter designed to trap contagions and other small particles.)

“We were supplied with just two surgical masks each at the beginning of this. That’s it.” Ferruccio said. “The brotherhood has spent $55,000 on masks and hand sanitizer. We hoped [DOC] would’ve understood the need for this.”

The ACI intake unit, which holds suspects right after they are arrested, has dealt with two people who tested positive for the virus before they were confined.

Ventura said those individuals were also isolated in negative pressure cells to keep the air in the facility clean from the virus.

According to Ventura, since the crisis started, anyone brought to the intake unit is quarantined for 14 days, or until they are released, whether they have symptoms or not.

