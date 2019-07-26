Accused RI insurance scofflaw who ignored state orders indicted for fraud in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (WPRI) — A New Hampshire resident, who for years ignored Rhode Island cease and desist orders aimed at his insurance company, was indicted on wire and fraud charges.

Leo Rush, who listed a Westminster Street address in Providence as a location for Newport Insurance, was arrested this morning and made his initial appearance this afternoon in U.S. District Court in Concord.

Rush specialized in surety bonds for construction projects and according to the indictment, from July 2012 to June 2019, “Rush sold Newport Insurance surety bonds in several different states.”

Including Florida, Connecticut and Rhode Island, where Target 12 reported in 2017 the Department of Business Regulation (DBR) had “often frustrating” contact with Rush as far back as 2007 when the first of several cease and desist orders were issued to Rush-owned companies.

Contractors are required to pay for performance bonds to cover the cost of a project if something goes wrong, with the insurer accepting the often multi-million-dollar risk in exchange for a percentage of the total cost of the project.

The bonds ultimately protect taxpayers, and state regulators have told Target 12 municipalities are expected to check if the bonds are legitimate.

Coventry developer John Gauvin found out the hard way about a bogus bond from one of Rush’s companies during a Plainfield, Connecticut housing-development project.

In 2012, Gauvin discovered the policy bought from Great Northern Bonding Company turned out to be, in Gauvin’s words, “not worth the paper it was written on.”

Gauvin has sued the Town of Plainfield and the contractor for not checking into the bond.

Rush has told Target 12 his bonds are legitimate and he has done nothing wrong.

A warrant executed last summer to search Rush’s home alleged he made more than $1 million in one year around 2007 selling “fake bonds” to companies around the country.

Also according to the document, over the course of about a year, ending last September, Rush deposited approximately $230,000 in sales of what investigators allege were “fake surety bonds.”

The warrant stated Rush’s company had recently sold insurance to businesses in Southern New England and across the country.

The 2018 warrant returned a number of items from Rush’s home, including a computer and “paper records.”

Send your story ideas to Target 12 Investigator Walt at wbuteau@wpri.com and follow him on Twitter @wbuteau.