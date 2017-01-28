41st Annual Meeting Street Telethon happening now

WATCH LIVE: WATCH THE TELETHON HERE »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – WPRI 12 and Fox Providence are proud to once again sponsor the annual Meeting Street Telethon.

For seven decades, Meeting Street has been educating students with and without disabilities, with the generous support of the school’s many donors.

UPDATE 9:02 p.m.: $617,817 raised so far tonight.

Eyewitness News anchors Mike Montecalvo, Shannon Hegy, and Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca are once again hosting the telethon at Meeting Street school in Providence. Anchors Steve Nielsen and Kelly Sullivan are live from Meeting Street’s Dartmouth campus. Eyewitness News anchors Patrick Little, Danielle North, and Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello as well as the Rhode Show’s Will Gilbert, Michaela Johnson, and Brendan Kirby are also in attendance.

Again this year, the event took place in two locations – the Meeting Street School on Eddy Street in Providence and the Schwartz Center in Dartmouth.

Families who attend the Telethon can partake in activities in the Meeting Street gym, view online auction items in person, and meet some of the Meeting Street children and their families. They will also get to see local television and radio celebrities and local politicians who will be joining in on the fun and the fundraising.

The funds raised during the telethon will benefit local families and help the organization achieve its mission of “getting the best out of every child.”

Meeting Street describes itself as a place where infants, preschoolers and children of all ages receive individual attention from highly trained educators. Its mission is to “compassionately and innovatively empower children and their families to thrive by fostering the development of the whole child.”

WPRI 12 is proud to call itself a longtime sponsor of this special event and organization.