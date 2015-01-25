2015 Meeting Street Telethon raises over $860K

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The 39th Annual Meeting Street Telethon was another special night of fundraising success. Phone banks were busy as the online donations flew in and guests came out on the cold and snowy January night to support the cause as the 39th Annual Meeting Street Telethon raised more than $860,000 for the Providence-based organization.

The Telethon, held at the Meeting Street School on Eddy Street in Providence, aims to raise funds to benefit local families and help the organization achieve its mission of “getting the best out of every child.” After four hours of accepting individual and corporate donations, Meeting Street raised $863,467.

Part of the four-hour special event was an online auction, in which items such as signed sports memorabilia, packages to local restaurants and vacation getaways were sold to the highest bidders. The auction raises additional funds during the telethon and remains available for bidding here.

This year, the special event was sponsored by Cardi’s Furniture and WPRI 12, and it was hosted by Eyewitness News personalities Mike Montecalvo, Tony Petrarca, Shannon Hegy, and Kelly Sullivan.

Danielle North, Patrick Little, Michaela Johnson, Will Gilbert and Brendan Kirby were special guests, joined by and elected officials – including Rhode Island’s new Governor Gina Raimondo – all who volunteered their time and took calls from generous donors.

“We’re committed to Meeting Street for this event annually as it holds a special place in the hearts of our entire crew here at the station and with all of Rhode Island. We are so proud to be affiliated with Meeting Street and bring this event to life with all of the sponsors that have contributed to this institution. Thank you Meeting Street and all of the many donors,” WPRI 12 & FOX Providence President & General Manager Patrick Wholey was quoted as the special event drew to a close.

Meeting Street describes itself as a place where infants, preschoolers and children of all ages receive individual attention from highly trained educators. Its mission is to “compassionately and innovatively empower children and their families to thrive by fostering the development of the whole child.”