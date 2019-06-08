2 killed in O’Neill Tunnel motorcycle crash

BOSTON (WPRI) — Two motorcyclists were killed Saturday morning after crashing in the Thomas P. O’Neill Tunnel on Route 93 in Boston, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police say a preliminary investigation shows both men were traveling on Route 93 North, just prior to Exit 23, when they lost control of their motorcycles and struck the retaining wall on the left side of the tunnel.

Both riders, identified as Jerry Alphonse, 28, of Everett and Aralt Cesaire, 26, of Medford, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash investigation continues, however police believe speed is a factor.