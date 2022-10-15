MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) –Two people were killed after a five car accident in Mansfield early Saturday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police, they were called to I-495 South at the 29.8 mile marker just before 4 a.m. for a report of a multi-vehicle crash.

When troopers arrived on scene they found three vehicles in the right breakdown lane and two vehicles in the center median.

A 32-year-old woman from Dorchester and a 27-year-old Norton man, driving separate vehicles, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities are not being released at this time.

A 44-year-old man from Brockton and a 46-year-old woman from Attleboro suffered minor injuries and were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton.

The last driver, a 19-year-old man from Cumberland, was not injured.

The crash is under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section.

All three travel lanes at the crash site were closed for almost four hours.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

No further information is being released at this time.